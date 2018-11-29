Reindeer set to land in Mexborough tonight

Reindeer are set land in Mexborough this afternoon for a Christmas celebration event

They will me in the town from 4pm to 7pm , as part of a Christmas market event, which will also include free face painting, a present for all Mexborough kids and the grand opening of Santa’s grotto.

And next weekend, Saturday December 6, will see the big switch-on of Mexborough’s Christmas lights at 4.30pm.

The fun includes a performance by Janine Dyer (pictured), star of The Voice UK in 2016, festive children’s entertainment, fairground rides, carol singing, dancers, a raffle and the chance to learn circus skills.

Both events are being organised by Mexborough Events Committee.

Chairman Sean Gibbons said: "Volunteers and partners have been working hard behind the scenes to bring some real festive sparkle to Mexborough this year.

"This year we are bringing real reindeer to Mexborough so that families can enjoy seeing them alongside Santa and his grotto.

"I would like to thank everyone for pulling together across the town with local businesses, community partners and Doncaster Council officers all coming together as we look forward to the 'Countdown to Christmas' in Mexborough."

Meanwhile, an appeal has been launched to fill festive hampers for the hungry.

Mexborough Community Partnership and its volunteers are allocating Christmas hampers for families in Mexborough that are in need of some extra christmas cheer.

Christmas-related foods and other items, including crackers, chocolates, biscuits, gift sets, packet and tinned foods, are all being requested, as well as supermarket gift cards.

Donations should be handed in to Mexborough Resource Centre and Zed Lettings in Adiwick Road, Mexborough, by this Friday.