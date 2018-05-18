Reggae star Tippa Irie to headline Caribbean festival in Doncaster

Reggae chart star Tippa Irie is set to headline a Caribbean family fun festival in Doncaster later this summer.

The singer, whose top 40 hits include Heartbeat, Hello Darling and Shouting For The Gunners, will top the bill at this year's Caribbean Family Fun Day which will take place on July 29.

Irie, who hails from Brixton, first came to prominence in the early eighties as an MC and made his breakthrough in 1986 with top 40 single Hello Darling.

He has collaborated with the likes of Alexander O'Neal, Long Beach Dub All Stars, The Skints, and Chali 2na and in 2003 he appeared on The Black Eyed Peas' track Hey Mama.

The event at Parklands Club on Wheatley Hall Road will also feature music from V Rocket, Rock2Art, Young Royalty and a host of DJs playing reggae, dancehall, lovers rock, soca, R&B, DNB, UKG and house and bass.

Entry to the festival, which runs between 1pm and 10pm is free and the day will also include Caribbean food stalls, rides and much more.

There will be favourites such as jerk chicken and rum as well as burgers, seafood, snow cones and ice cream.

In addition, there will also be clothing stalls, arts and crafts, cakes and a bouncy castle.