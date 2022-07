The temporary timetable follows the issuing of strike dates for Saturday and Sunday July 23-24.

Affected customers can change their travel date to seven days either side of the original booking.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is a temporary timetable this weekend

Up to date information will be provided on hulltrains.co.uk and social media channels.

MD David Gibson said: “We would like to apologise but we will once again be doing all we can to keep passengers moving despite the industrial action.