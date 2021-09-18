Red Arrows to fly over Yorkshire today - here's where you might see them near Doncaster
The world famous Red Arrows will fly over Yorkshire today – and if you’re lucky you might just catch a glimpse of them in the skies over the Doncaster area.
The iconic jets will be in the skies as they do a fly past at a G7 Speakers Conference – and will head back to base over the Isle of Axholme to the east of Doncaster this afternoon.
The display team will flypast over Astley Hall in Chorley before returning to RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.
Following the M62 corridor home, they are due over the Isle of Axholme at shortly after 1pm.
According to the Military Airshow website, subject to weather conditions, full timings are:
Scampton – 12.28pm
Fiskerton – 12.30pm
Leek – 12.40pm
Crewe – 12.42pm
Llyn Brenig – 12.49pm
Oversea – 12.55pm
Lytham St Annes – 12.57pm
Southport – 12.58pm
Bretherton – 12.59pm
Chorley – 1pm
Heywood – 1.02pm
Holmfirth – 1.05pm
Eastoft, Isle of Axholme – 1.11pm
Scampton – 1.15pm