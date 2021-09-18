Red Arrows to fly over Yorkshire today - here's where you might see them near Doncaster

The Red Arrows will be in the skies over Yorkshire today.

The iconic jets will be in the skies as they do a fly past at a G7 Speakers Conference – and will head back to base over the Isle of Axholme to the east of Doncaster this afternoon.

The display team will flypast over Astley Hall in Chorley before returning to RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.

Following the M62 corridor home, they are due over the Isle of Axholme at shortly after 1pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Military Airshow website, subject to weather conditions, full timings are:

Scampton – 12.28pm

Fiskerton – 12.30pm

Leek – 12.40pm

Crewe – 12.42pm

Llyn Brenig – 12.49pm

Oversea – 12.55pm

Lytham St Annes – 12.57pm

Southport – 12.58pm

Bretherton – 12.59pm

Chorley – 1pm

Heywood – 1.02pm

Holmfirth – 1.05pm

Eastoft, Isle of Axholme – 1.11pm