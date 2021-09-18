Red Arrows to fly over Yorkshire today - here's where you might see them near Doncaster

The world famous Red Arrows will fly over Yorkshire today – and if you’re lucky you might just catch a glimpse of them in the skies over the Doncaster area.

By Darren Burke
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 10:45 am
The iconic jets will be in the skies as they do a fly past at a G7 Speakers Conference – and will head back to base over the Isle of Axholme to the east of Doncaster this afternoon.

The display team will flypast over Astley Hall in Chorley before returning to RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.

Following the M62 corridor home, they are due over the Isle of Axholme at shortly after 1pm.

According to the Military Airshow website, subject to weather conditions, full timings are:

Scampton – 12.28pm

Fiskerton – 12.30pm

Leek – 12.40pm

Crewe – 12.42pm

Llyn Brenig – 12.49pm

Oversea – 12.55pm

Lytham St Annes – 12.57pm

Southport – 12.58pm

Bretherton – 12.59pm

Chorley – 1pm

Heywood – 1.02pm

Holmfirth – 1.05pm

Eastoft, Isle of Axholme – 1.11pm

Scampton – 1.15pm