You can get paid to be an elf in Lapland this Christmas - here's how to apply

You too could learn to be an elf like Will Ferrell's character Buddy in the film Elf

Working as an elf in the heart of Lapland in Finland may sound like a fantasy, but now your dream could become a reality.

Lapland Safaris has opened applications for Christmas elf roles, where you will get paid to transform into an elf for the Christmas season.

The website states, “The work of the Elves is independent, even though there may be colleagues working in the same place at the same time.

“In practice, one Christmas Elf is responsible for one group of customers. The bus Elf is responsible for the agreed timetable, for leading the right customers to the right bus and for informing the customers about the most important things.

“The bus Elf knows well the place where the customers are taken and is able to tell them where to go and what to do. An Elf is at the same time an entertainer, a guide and a mythical creature of Christmas.”

Role requirements

Elves are expected to be energetic, outgoing and positive people, and to have good customer skills.

As the elves work in an international environment, being proficient in languages is an advantage.

The job specification states “good oral skills in English are essential and other language skills (French/Spanish/German) are advantageous.”

Elf etiquette

Before your career as an elf begins, Lapland Safaris organises an Arctic Hospitality Guide training for the new elves.

This training includes "learning the required elfing and communication skills", with knowledge and security being the main principles of the training. Training will take place in English.

Employees will also be briefed to each task in the beginning of the employment.

Seasonal positions

This role is fixed-term and will run from the end of November 2019 until approximately the end of December 2019.

Employees are helped to find accommodation in shared apartments, with a reasonable monthly rent.

Posts for this role are available in all of Lapland Safaris destinations, including Saariselkä, Levi, Rovaniemi, Hetta, Olos and Ylläs.