This Tesco text scam is designed to steal your bank details - here's how to stay safe

Tesco has warned shoppers over a scam text which claims there is a "package waiting" for them (Photo: Shutterstock)

Tesco shoppers are being warned over fake text messages from scammers, which aim to trick them into handing over their bank details.

The supermarket has urged shoppers to be vigilant over a scam text which claims there is a "package waiting" for them.

'Tesco package waiting'

The fake messages inform recipients that they have a Tesco package waiting for them, which they are then asked to check and confirm by clicking on a link. The text claims the package is a result of shoppers entering a Tesco prize draw, in which they have supposedly taken third place.

Clicking on the hyperlink directs shoppers to a website which looks like it is run by the supermarket, but is in fact one owned by scammers. Once on the website, shoppers will be asked to fill in a form including their personal details before the ‘gift’ is revealed.

Shoppers are also asked to hand over their bank details to pay for a £2 delivery charge. However, fraudsters can use this information to hack their account.

Shoppers who have received the text have reported it's been sent from different phone numbers (Photo: Shutterstock)

Phone numbers to watch out for

Shoppers who have received the text messages have reported they have been sent from different phone numbers. These include 43754, 43898 and 38448.

Some of the messages also use the recipient's name, making them seem more credible.

The texts are likely to have been sent to random phone numbers, not just Tesco shoppers, as part of a phishing scam in the hope as many people as possible will believe it and click on the link.

The supermarket confirmed the messages are a scam on its Twitter account.

Responding to a shopper who reported the fake message, Tesco said, "It looks like you have received a phishing text.

"May I suggest you take a screen shot of the text and send an E-mail to phishing@uk.tesco.com, once you've done that, please delete the text and do not respond to it."

Shoppers who have received a questionable message claiming to be from the supermarket can also report it to the customer service team on 0800 505555.

How to spot a fake message

Scam texts or emails can often be very convincing, but there are some telltale signs to look out for to help protect yourself from getting caught out by fraudsters.

Here are some top tips for spotting a scam so you don't get caught out:

Check the message contains your name – a legitimate message will always address you by your nameQuestion the content – anything along the lines of “Action required”, “Security Alert”, “There is a secure message waiting for you”, and so on, should be treated as suspectBe wary of links - never click on any links in messages or emails if you suspect they may be fakeCheck for a change in style – scammers will often take real messages or emails and amend them. Look out for changes in the wording used, especially if it seems too casual or familiarCheck for spelling and grammar – are there any spelling mistakes, missing full stops, or other grammatical errors?Never provide details by text or email – a company will never ask you to provide bank details or personal information by text or email