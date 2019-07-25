These foods have all been recalled from supermarkets this month over salmonella and nut allergy fears

Several food products have been urgently recalled this month by the FSA (Photo: Shutterstock)

Several food products have been urgently recalled from the shelves of some of the UK's biggest supermarkets over salmonella and allergy fears.

Quorn Foods, Tesco and Iceland are among those who have issued an alert, with the Food Standards Agency (FSA) recalling nine products in July so far.

Allergy, salmonella and metal alerts

The FSA is recalling products as a result of food items not being packaged with the correct labelling, and vital allergy information not being fully disclosed.

Food and drink containing nuts and milk without warnings are among the products recalled, along with food containing pieces of metal, plastic and salmonella.

Quorn Cocktail Sausages have been recalled over fears they may contain pieces of metal (Photo: Ocado/Tesco)

These are all the food items recalled by the FSA in the past month:

Quorn Cocktail Sausages

Recalled over fears they may contain small pieces of metal.The affected product is the 180g pack, with use by dates of 27, 28, 29 and 30 July 2019.

Tesco Finest Fruit Presse

Four flavours have been recalled because fermentation has occurred in some of the bottles, which could cause them to explode.The flavours that have been recalled are:Sparkling Valencia Orange and Passion Fruit Presse - 750ml, best before end March 2020Sicilian Lemon and Mint Presse - 750ml, best before end March 2020Raspberry and Pomegranate Presse - 750ml, best before end March 2020Apple and Elderflower Presse - 750ml, best before end March 2020

Iceland 60 Crispy Chicken Dippers

Recalled over fears some packs may contain pieces of hard plastic, making it unsafe to eat.The affected product is the 60 pack, with a best before date prior to 9 January 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tan Y Castell Chocolate Chip Griddles

Recalled because the product may contain milk, which is not mentioned on the label. As such, the product poses a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.The affected product is the six pack of cakes, with batch code 5060001830018 and best before dates of 7, 13, 21 and 24 July 2019, 4, 11 and 17 August 2019.

Organic amisa lactose free rice milk chocolate rice cakes

Recalled because the cakes contain milk, which is not mentioned on the label. As such, the product poses a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.The affected product is the 100g pack, with batch code 444 17:491 and a best before date of 15 November 2019.

Food items were recalled over fears they contain plastic and salmonella (Photo: Iceland/Amazon)

Leonidas Assortment of Belgian Chocolates

Recalled because the product may contain varieties of chocolates that contain sesame seeds and nuts, which are not declared on the label of some boxes. The assortments are made up of individual chocolates packed in-store in boxes that have the incorrect label, meaning they pose a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to sesame and/or nuts.The affected product is the various assortments in pack sizes of 375g, 500g, 750g and 1kg.

Co-op Veg Taster

Recalled because some packs may contain fish (salmon), which is not declared on the label. This poses a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to fish.The affected product has a use by date of 7 July 2019.

Heera Premium Quality Golden Sultana

Recalled because the product contains sulphites, which are not mentioned on the label. This poses a possible health risk for anyone with a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites.The affected products are the pack sizes of 20 x 100g, 20 x 250g, 6 x 700g, 3 x 5kg, 10kg, best before dates ending 30 April 2020 and 31 October 2020, and the following batch codes:ED18/281ED18/071HP1TN1040319HP3TN1210618HP2TN12111181G22808181G12808182G11001192G11704192G12611182G1240518

Heera Chilli Powder Extra Hot

P & B Foods Ltd has extended its recall of Heera Chilli Powder Extra Hot to include an additional pack size, because salmonella has been found in the product.The following packs have been recalled:6 x 1kg, batch code PB9446M/4, best before date ending April 202110 x 400g, batch code PB9446M/4, best before date ending April 2021

Shoppers who have bought any of the above items are advised not to eat or drink them and instead return the product to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.