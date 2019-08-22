CBBC ranks its top shows from the 90s and 00s - did they get it right?

The CBBC has broadcasted some iconic shows over the years, from Dick & Dom in da Bungalow to 50/50 and ChuckleVision (Photo: Getty)

The CBBC has broadcasted some iconic shows over the years, from Dick & Dom in da Bungalow to 50/50 and ChuckleVision.

But a recent tweet from CBBC’s official Twitter account ranked numerous shows tier by tier.

Do you agree with their rankings?

‘Did we get it right?’

The CBBC’s post simply said ‘Did we get it right?’ before posting a thumbnail image from a host of their renowned shows over the years, placed into different ‘tiers’.

Legend Tier

The shows placed in the Legend Tier include:

Horrible HistoriesDick & Dom in da Bungalow50/50The Secret ShowSorry I’ve Got No HeadTrapped!Prank PatrolRavenGet Your Own BackM.I. HighThe SlammerThe Sarah Jane Adventures

Top Tier

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ranking in the second best tier, the shows placed in the Top Tier include:

Mona the VampireStupidThe Basil Brush ShowYoung DraculaSmartThe Story of Tracy Beaker

Mid Tier

The shows placed in the Mid Tier include:

BamzookiChuckleVisionTransmission Impossible with Ed and OuchoChute!Get 100Shaun the Sheep

Hmm Tier

Shows ranking in the bottom tier, named the Hmm Tier, include:

The Legend of Dick and DomDennis the MenaceDeadly 60TMiNewsroundOOglies