Rape investigation launched as man arrested after Doncaster railway station attack

By Darren Burke
Published 18th Jul 2024, 17:34 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2024, 08:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A rape investigation is under way after a man was arrested following an attack at Doncaster railway station.

Police were called to the station early this morning with toilets on platform 3B sealed off throughout much of the day.

Eyewitnesses reported a cordon in place and officers guarding the entrance to the lavatories.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A British Transport Police spokesman said: ““Officers received reports of a rape in Doncaster railway station at around 7.08am today (18 July).

A rape probe has been launched following an attack at Doncaster railway station, with a man arrested.A rape probe has been launched following an attack at Doncaster railway station, with a man arrested.
A rape probe has been launched following an attack at Doncaster railway station, with a man arrested.

"Officers attended and a man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of rape and a section of the station was cordoned off to allow forensic enquiries to take place.

"Detectives are continuing to investigate, and enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, quoting reference 96 of 18 July.”

You can also contact independent UK charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre where you can pass on information anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:DoncasterPoliceBritish Transport Police
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice