Rape investigation launched as man arrested after Doncaster railway station attack
Police were called to the station early this morning with toilets on platform 3B sealed off throughout much of the day.
Eyewitnesses reported a cordon in place and officers guarding the entrance to the lavatories.
A British Transport Police spokesman said: ““Officers received reports of a rape in Doncaster railway station at around 7.08am today (18 July).
"Officers attended and a man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of rape and a section of the station was cordoned off to allow forensic enquiries to take place.
"Detectives are continuing to investigate, and enquiries are ongoing.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, quoting reference 96 of 18 July.”
You can also contact independent UK charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre where you can pass on information anonymously on 0800 555 111.