Rail services disrupted between Sheffield and Doncaster due to derailed train

Rail services are currently disrupted between Sheffield and Doncaster due to a derailed train.

A derailed freight train is currently blocking the route at the south of the station meaning no trains can depart from Doncaster to Sheffield and all lines are blocked between the two stations.

Train services running between the stations will be cancelled or terminated at the stations, before starting again at Conisborough.

An amended train service will run between Sheffield and Conisborough only.

Northern Rail say that disruption is expected until 9pm.

Services from Doncaster can still operate between Hull, Scunthorpe and Adwick/Leeds.

The derailment will also affect CrossCountry and TransPennine services between Doncaster and Sheffield.

For further information follow @northernassist on Twitter.