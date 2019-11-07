Rail services between Doncaster and Sheffield disrupted as Rotherham station closed by flooding

A spokesman for rail operator Northern said: “Due to heavy rain flooding the railway at Rotherham Central, all lines are blocked.

Disruption is expected until at least 6pm tonight and all services are likely to be cancelled, delayed or revised.

Rotherham railway station. (Photo: Ian S).

Services between Sheffield and Leeds via Moorthorpe and Sheffield and Doncaster are unable to stop at Rotherham because of the flooding.

Rail replacement buses between Meadowhall and Rotherham are running and customers are being advised to board services at Meadowhall for onward travel.