Quirky property in prime location of Epworth

A deceptively spacious 2-3 bedroomed home with no upward chain,

Positioned in a prime location, accessible to all local amenities via foot.

Hollingsworth Drive

This individual and quirky home boasts ornamental A-frames, ceiling beams and vaulted ceiling in the kitchen.

Situated on the mixed road leading off the historic market place in Epworth, offers a wide range of shops, restaurant's, and schools.

An open plan living to the ground floor comprising of entrance lobby, dining reception hall, breakfast kitchen, living room, sun room/utility and shower room.

Bedroom 3/dining room. Two double bedrooms to the first floor and a family bathroom, requires some updating.

Hollingsworth Drive

Driveway with ample parking, attached single garage with electric roller door.

There is lawned gardens to front, side and rear.

Contact agents for viewing to appreciate location and size of property on offer. In Need of Slight Modernisation - Ideal Family Home

Price Region: £274,950