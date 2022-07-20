Quick thinking Doncaster Council workers save scout HQ from ravaging wildfires

Flames were nearing the 58th Doncaster Scout Group hut in Cantley yesterday afternoon as record temperatures of 40c sparked a string of fierce blazes across the city.

Nearby grassland caught ablaze, putting the HQ, which was only rebuilt in 2018, under threat.

Spokesman Lee Mulholland said: “Fortunately, due to the efforts of two chaps from the highways team at DMBC, our building which we only rebuilt in 2018 was saved from potential destruction.

Fire crews tackled the Scout HQ blaze as wildlfires ravaged Doncaster.

The pair – Tom Pickers and James Willard – began dousing the flames before fire crews arrived.

He said: "I’m very glad these chaps were in the right place at the right time and managed to climb over the fence and douse the flames whilst I attended, and waiting for the fire brigade, who came all the way from Rotherham.

"Thanks to the white watch from Rotherham. Fortunately the damage to the grounds was minimal as the wind took a different direction, but the flames were very high and 8ft in places.

"It was incredible to see how fast the fire tire through covering the area in smoke with the adjacent neighbours stood on their garages using their hoses to protect their properties too.”