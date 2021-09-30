Quarter of Doncaster drivers admit to panic buying during petrol crisis

Close to a quarter (24%) of UK drivers have admitted to joining the queues to fill up their tanks in the continuing fuel “crisis”, according to brand new statistics.

The research, published today by used car finance company Choosemycar.com, showed that millions of drivers fell victim to the hysteria and headed to the petrol pumps.

Interestingly, men were more likely to take action, with 26 per cent taking action, compared to just 22 per cent of women.

And age matters - with the younger age bracket of 18-34 seeing a huge 37% admitting to filling up, while just 22% of the 35-54 age bracket took action - and just 17% of the over 55s.

There were also variations geographically. Regionally, the West Midlands and Greater London were most likely to fill up, both seeing 37 per cent admitting to fuelling up.

Whereas the Yorkshire and Humber region was more relaxed, with just 17 per cent taking action.

Other interesting stats include:

37% increase in searches for electric cars on Choosemycar.com

25% of people are more likely to look to buy an electric car as their next car due to costs and potential shortages of fuel

Half of drivers (50%) are changing their car usage habits to conserve fuel

46% of drivers more likely to fill their tank next time they go to the petrol station

45% of drivers will now keep tank over half full now because of potential shortages

London and Birmingham saw 31% of drivers take action to fill up, Norwich saw 30% action with 28% of people in Manchester and Glasgow heading to the pumps because of the panic.

Founder of Choosemycar.com Nick Zapolski, said: “While it’s easy to pass judgement on other drivers, our stats show that millions of UK drivers didn’t want to take any chances.

“Although we were told there actually was no shortage of fuel, the long queues and endless stations running out was enough to send a quarter of us to the pumps.”