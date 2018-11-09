Pupils in Doncaster give food to help the needy as part of Harvest festival

Pupils from six schools have donated food to help feed people in deprived areas as part of their Harvest celebrations.

Students from Mexborough Academy, Highwoods Academy, Montagu Academy, Windhill Primary School, all in Mexborough, Ivanhoe Academy in Conisbrough and Thurcroft Infants School have given food to Food Aware CIC as part of a Harvest Festival.

Food Aware CIC is a Social Enterprise group which works to redistribute surplus food into deprived communities and therefore prevent potential waste.

Sean Gibbons, Managing Director of Food AWARE, said he was grateful for each food item.

"I would like to pass on our huge thanks and appreciation for these latest Harvest Festival donations by children, parents and staff at several Mexborough Schools plus Ivanhoe Academy, Conisbrough and Thurcroft Infants.

“This food is greatly needed as we continue to support local families less fortunate via our community partners at Mexborough Foodbank and Maltby St Mary Magdalene Church Foodbank especially as the winter period will soon be upon us".

Food Aware CIC also educate people who use the service on best before dates. A key objective of the project is to redistribute healthy five-a-day produce such as tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and fruit as it encourages healthier eating.

The project also supports the ‘Love Food Hate Waste’ campaign, which aims to raise awareness of the need to reduce food waste. It shows that by doing some easy practical everyday things in the home everyone can waste less food.

For more information, go to foodawarecic.org.uk.