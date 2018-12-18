Pupils create a ‘happy’ farm for unwanted animals at their Doncaster school

Kind-hearted pupils have given unwanted animals a safe place to live this festive season at their school farm.

MP Caroline Flint was given a tour of the farm, at Coppice School, and introduced to the animals, a goat, two pigs, chickens and a family of guinea pigs.

The Don Valley MP was also shown around the school, Ash Hill Road, Hatfield, alongside councillor Derek Smith by headteacher Natalie Swearman but she said her highlight of the day was seeing the farm.

She said: “Everything I saw showed a school with creative and patient staff, finding new ways to help these pupils understand their world and gain valuable life skills.

“The pupils love the farm, which is run on a shoe-string thanks to constant fundraising by the school. This past year, staff ran a three peaks challenge to raise thousands to keep the farm in business.

“And with the pupils support, they have happy animals: including pregnant goat; pigs that are gaining weight; a thriving family of guinea pigs and new chicks.

“Coppice School has every reason to be proud because of the ways its committed staff enrich the lives of these young people.”

To support the farm, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/coppicefarmgardens to donate.