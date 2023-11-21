Pubs across Doncaster closed today as huge funeral of Jason Gaskin takes place

Pubs and bars all over Doncaster will be closed today as the funeral of a Doncaster murder victim takes place.

Thousands of people are expected from all over the country at the funeral of Jason Gaskin, known as Big Red and a leading figure in the traveller community, who was found dead outside a club in Balby last month.

Pubs across Doncaster have posted closure notices ahead of the funeral of the 53-year-old at St Peter in Chains Church in Chequer Road.

In a social media post, The Wheatley Hotel posted: “Due to circumstances beyond our control the pub will remain closed all day Tuesday 21st November.

The funeral of Jason Gaskin will take place today.

“Sorry for any inconvenience.”

The House Martin in Wheatley Hall Road posted: “Due to unforeseen circumstances we will be closed on Tuesday 21st November.

“We will reopen Wednesday 22nd 11am.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

A spokesman for Biscuit Billy's in Silver Street: “Hello all, due to circumstances out of our control unfortunately will not be able to open. We will however be back open on Wednesday for karaoke. Sorry for any inconvenience and we will see you then.”

A post for the Angel & Royal said: “Due to circumstances beyond our control we will be closed.”

The Sun Inn posted: “Due to unforseen circumstances we will be closed Tuesday 21st November but will be open as usual from Wednesday 22nd November. Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Mr Gaskin was found unconscious and with head injuries outside the Park Social Working Men's Club on Victoria Road in Balby at around 1am on Sunday October 29.

Despite the best efforts of members of the public and ambulance service staff, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The funeral will take place from 11am St Peter’s In Chains followed by his burial at Rose Hill Cemetery at 1pm.

There is expected to be an extremely large congregation and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.