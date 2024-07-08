Public urged to call 999 as police launch appeal for wanted Doncaster man

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People have been urged to call 999 if they spot a man wanted by police in Doncaster.

Stuart Walker, 35, is wanted on recall to prison and failing to appear at Barnsley and Doncaster Magistrates' Court in May.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Walker recently, or knows where he may be staying. He has links to Balby, Hexthorpe, Doncaster city centre and the St James Street estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“If you see Walker, who is of no fixed abode, do not approach him but instead call 999. If you have any other information about where he might be, you can report it to online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find wanted man Stuart Walker.

You can also use online live chat or call 101. Please quote incident number 832 of 1 May 2024 when you get in touch.