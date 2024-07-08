Public urged to call 999 as police launch appeal for wanted Doncaster man
Stuart Walker, 35, is wanted on recall to prison and failing to appear at Barnsley and Doncaster Magistrates' Court in May.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Walker recently, or knows where he may be staying. He has links to Balby, Hexthorpe, Doncaster city centre and the St James Street estate.
“If you see Walker, who is of no fixed abode, do not approach him but instead call 999. If you have any other information about where he might be, you can report it to online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report
You can also use online live chat or call 101. Please quote incident number 832 of 1 May 2024 when you get in touch.
Alternatively, stay anonymous and pass details to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.
