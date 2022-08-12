Public urged to applaud fire crews battling tyre inferno near Doncaster for a week

Fire crews are still at the scene of a huge blaze at an industrial estate, a week on from when flames first broke out, sending a plume of smoke which could be seen from more than 30 miles away into the skies above Doncaster.
At its height, crews from four seperate counties were tackling the blaze and crews have been at the site around the clock since last Friday morning when fire first broke out with 1,000 tyres going up in flames.
Big hearted residents have bought ice creams and fish and chip suppers for fire crews and now want to show their thanks with a public round of applause next week.
Organiser Hannah Kenny said: “I think you will all agree the fire service, the police and ambulance service have been outstanding.
“I would like to invite you all to join us on Friday 19 August for a two minute round of applause on Station Avenue, Ranskill at 6.30pm which we can video and send to Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire, South Yorkshire, Humbershire and Derbyshire fire and rescue services as they all have done so well working especially in the heat of the last few days.
“Please tell your neighbours and friends and join us in lining the street from the train line up towards the Blue Bell. Feel free to make posters or banners with your children too.”