Public urged to applaud fire crews battling tyre inferno near Doncaster for a week

Fire crews are still at the scene of a huge blaze at an industrial estate, a week on from when flames first broke out, sending a plume of smoke which could be seen from more than 30 miles away into the skies above Doncaster.

At its height, crews from four seperate counties were tackling the blaze and crews have been at the site around the clock since last Friday morning when fire first broke out with 1,000 tyres going up in flames.

Big hearted residents have bought ice creams and fish and chip suppers for fire crews and now want to show their thanks with a public round of applause next week.

Members of the public are being urged to pay tribute to emergency services who have been battling the Ranskill fire for more than a week.

Organiser Hannah Kenny said: “I think you will all agree the fire service, the police and ambulance service have been outstanding.

“I would like to invite you all to join us on Friday 19 August for a two minute round of applause on Station Avenue, Ranskill at 6.30pm which we can video and send to Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire, South Yorkshire, Humbershire and Derbyshire fire and rescue services as they all have done so well working especially in the heat of the last few days.