£5m restaurant and cafe bar scheme for Doncaster park moves step closer as plans submitted
An exciting £5 million overhaul for a popular Doncaster park which is set to create more than 100 jobs with a brand new restaurant and cafe/bar complex has moved a step closer.
Proposals have been drawn up for the huge venue in Sandall Park which would replace the existing cafe and act as a gateway building to Doncaster from the north east side of town.
Plans have now been submitted to Doncaster Council with local residents able to have their say on the dramatic proposals.
The scheme was first mooted in 2015 and the project involves knocking down the existing cafe and replacing it with a brand new restaurant and cafe and car park.
The building will offer views over the park’s lake and developers hope it will attract thousands of extra visitors to the Wheatley park each year.
Joy Silcock, who has run the café for more than 20 years, is behind the scheme.
She said: “We have put together a team that want to create something amazing and invest in something which will really alter this side of town.
“The plans are very exciting and will create more than a hundred jobs as well as a stunning new restaurant that will offer the kind of venue not seen in this area before.”
The existing 1950s built cafe and adjoining car park will be flattened to make way for the new restaurant.
Anyone wishing to comment on the proposals can email tsi@doncaster.gov.uk or write to DMBC, Civic Office, Waterdale, Doncaster, DN1 3BU by September 20.