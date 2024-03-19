Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over a 20 year period, this £2.96m funding each for North Yorkshire and City of Doncaster councils will see significant reductions in fatal and serious injuries, including up to a 8.5 per cent reduction on the A19.

Across the country, improvements will include:

Designing new junctions and roundabouts

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A19, Doncaster.

Improving signage and road markings

New road surfacing and landscape management

Improved pedestrian crossings and cycle lanes

The £38.3 million across England will deliver improvements on 17 roads, and comes on top of the £147.5m already invested to deliver life-saving improvements on 82 high risk roads across England. This round of funding is expected to save 385 lives over the next 20 years, as well as reduce congestion, improve journey times and lower emissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government is on the side of drivers and is delivering a wide range of improvements across all roads, through our £24bn Roads Investment Strategy, our 30-point Plan for Drivers and the biggest ever increase in funding for local road improvements thanks to £8.3bn of reallocated HS2 funding.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “Britain’s roads are some of the safest in the world, but we are always looking at ways to help keep drivers and all road users safe.

“As part of the Government’s plan to improve roads across the country, we’re providing an extra £38 million so that local councils in England have the support they need to keep everyone safe, while reducing congestion and helping to grow the economy.”

According to the Road Safety Foundation, it is estimated that all tranches of the Safer Road Fund will save nearly 2600 fatal and serious injuries over the next 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once the whole life costs are factored in for the schemes, the overall benefit cost ratio of the investment is estimated at 5.3, meaning for every £1 invested the societal benefit would be £5.30.

Dr Suzy Charman, Executive Director of RSF said: “The Safer Roads Fund is a transformational initiative for road safety and for the local authorities receiving funds. It makes it possible for road safety teams across the country to proactively address risk of death and serious injury for all road users on these routes.

“Systematic changes have already had a big impact on road death and serious injury, for example seatbelts and airbags protect lives when crashes happen. In the same way we can design roads so that when crashes happen people can walk away, by clearing or protecting roadsides, putting in cross hatching to add space between vehicles, providing safer junctions like roundabouts or adding signalisation and/or turning pockets, and including facilities for walking and cycling.”

“We congratulate the Department for Transport on this lifesaving initiative and thank Ministers for their commitment to safer roads.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Gooding, Director, RAC Foundation: “The Safer Roads Fund is the hugely welcome gift that keeps on giving, because today’s announcement means another 120 miles of safer road improvements will be delivered to the benefit of users. Such incremental improvements are key to achieving our collective aim for a safer road network as a whole.”

It also follows the actions government has already taken to improve road safety, including:

updating the Highway Code to introduce a hierarchy of road users, which places road users most at risk in the event of a collision at the top of the hierarchy

THINK! campaigns continue to target the most at risk groups, aiming to reduce the number of people killed and seriously injured on the roads of England and Wales

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Project RADAR - A systematic investigation creating new opportunities to combine and compare data across government departments, arms-length bodies, and policing

Launched the largest real world randomised controlled trial of interventions to improve safety of learners and newly qualified drivers (Driver 2020)

The 17 roads receiving funding from the Safer Roads Fund Round 3 2023/4 tranche are:

A579, Bolton Council: £1.425 million

A676, Bolton Council: £1.025 million

A432, Bristol Council: £2.275 million

A361, Devon County Council: £5.040 million

A690, Durham County Council: £2.940 million

A19, Doncaster City Council: £2.960 million

A19, North Yorkshire County Council: £2.960 million

A113, Essex County Council: £3.600 million

A6, Lancashire County Council: £4.540 million

A6, North Northamptonshire County Council: £2.200 million

A60, Nottingham City Council: £2.225 million

A6200, Nottingham City Council: £0.600 million

A420, Oxfordshire County Council: £2.225 million

A5191, Shropshire Council: £0.650 million

A2101, East Sussex County Council: £0.875 million

A583, Lancashire County Council: £1.497180 million