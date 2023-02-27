£14,000 raised in 24 hours for family of Doncaster road crash victim Tom O'Neil

Tom O’Neil, from Wheatley, died in a fatal road smash in Scunthorpe on Friday night after the car he was in smashed into a road barrier near to the M181 motorway, with another occupant of the vehicle suffering life changing injuries.

Shocked family and friends rallied round in the hours after the tragedy, with pals donating huge sums of cash to give him ‘the send off he deserves.’

Friend Tommy Sharpe, who organised the collection said: “I would just like to say a big thank you to everyone for all the support and helping to give Tom O’Neil the send off he deserves.

Tributes and cash have poured in for Doncaster road smash victim Tom O'Neil.

"I know he’s left a big hole in a lot of peoples lives but that’s not a bad thing - just shows how many people who loved him and cared for him.

"I’m proud to say that when everything is collected and paid up, I’ll be able to give his mum nearly £14,000 - an amazing amount of money for an amazing lad let’s give him the send off he deserves.”

Tom, who has not yet officially been identified by police, died in the crash near to the M181 motorway in Scunthorpe on Friday night.

Another person in the vehicle suffered life changing injuries, Humberside Police has said.

Officers were called at around 9.45pm after a dark-coloured Mercedes C350 Sport was in collision with a barrier on the northbound A1077(M) just past the roundabout with the M181 near the Brumby Common Lane bridge.

A spokesman said: "Sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers at this time.

"Another man has been taken to hospital with life-changing injuries.

"We are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, or anyone who has dashcam footage of the area around the time of the incident, to contact us on 101, quoting log 574 of 24 February.”

Friends rushed to pay tribute to Mr O’Neil following the tragedy.

One wrote: “So sad, absolutely heart broken Tom O’Neil. Rest in Peace. I’ll never forget you.”

Another wrote: “Hope you have the best bed in heaven Tom O’Neil, rest in paradise angel.”

Another friend posted: “Still can’t get my head around this, what a cruel world we live in. Rest easy Tom O’Neil my friend - you was the life of the party always had the biggest smile in the room – your gunna be dearly missed by many until we meet again bro don’t be keeping it to lit up there love ya bro.”