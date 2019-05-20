Proposal to reduce number of firefighters on South Yorkshire fire engines from five to four

The fire service are proposing to reduce the number of firefighters on each engine from five to four in order to meet a £4m budget shortfall.

The South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service is now calling on people to have they say on the plans, which were considered by the South Yorkshire Fire Authority last month.

Firefighters dealt with an arson attack in Sheffield this morning

They say they need to save £4million because of changes in the way they must staff their fire stations and a national shortfall in pension contributions.

They say the proposal would allow them to maintain the number of fire engines they have available 24/7 across the county and avoid them having to reduce the speed of their 999 response during the night at up to half their stations.

It has already been adopted by many service around the country, they added.

A draft plan has now been published, as has a set of frequently asked questions where they explain their reasons for the change and what else they are doing to save money.

A consultation on the proposals – which will run for 12 weeks from now until August – can be filled in here.