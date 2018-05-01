Project will gather local views on care

Volunteers of Healthwatch Doncaster have helped to launch a project focusing on care and support in the home.

Healthwatch Doncaster will be heading into the community to hear from service users on their experiences of care and support at home, to help evaluate the model and delivery of home care since its redesign in 2016 by the local authority.

The new service is person-centred, allowing users to live independently in their own homes, and receive care and support in a flexible way. This week, Healthwatch Doncaster published an online survey that will enable them to receive feedback from local feedback.

Sandra Hodson, engagement officer and volunteer co-ordinator, said: “Our volunteers were extremely passionate about this topic, and were the springboard for Healthwatch to begin work on this project.

“We’re delighted by the work so far and hope service users will get involved by completing the survey – either online, at one of our community sessions or by requesting a copy.”

It is hoped a vast return of survey responses will help inform a final report, which will be sent to the local authority who commission these services and will be made available on the Healthwatch website.

Healthwatch Doncaster is a community interest company as of July 2016, to continue its work across Doncaster supporting the improvement of health and care services through engagement, involvement and influence. This entails engagement work throughout the community and signposting people to the right service.

Healthwatch Doncaster chief operating officer, Andrew Goodall, said: “Service users who receive care and support at home may find it difficult to give feedback on what’s important to them about the help they get.

“This survey, alongside the outreach work Sandra will be leading, is an ideal opportunity for them to have their voices heard.”

Visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk to take part in the survey online. A PDF copy of the survey, as well as further details, are available at www.healthwatchdoncaster.org.uk