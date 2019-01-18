Project gets a massive £500,000 cash boost for three years of work in Doncaster

Arts Council England has today announced a further three years of investment for Doncaster’s Right Up Our Street, Creative People and Places project.

Right Up Our Street has been given an additional £500,000 funding for the final phase of its 10 year vision which will be delivered over the next three years.

Right Up Our Street is all about people in Doncaster seeing, sharing, choosing and creating great art and culture.

They will use the additional funding to deliver phase three of the project, which will include supporting new and existing community groups to become active arts leaders.

They will also commission an ambitious programme that will engage all Doncaster residents and will be reflective of the borough’s demographic.

They will work collaboratively with cultural partners to generate a shift in Doncaster’s cultural understanding, engagement and prominence.

The additional £500,000 takes the total Arts Council England investment in the project to £3.84 million.

Creative People and Places is designed to ensure more people create and experience great arts and culture in the places where they live.

There are 21 Creative People and Places projects across England, based in areas where there are fewer opportunities to get involved with the arts.

Each project is developed and delivered by a consortium of diverse local partners, empowering communities to take the lead in shaping local arts provision.

Pete Massey, Director North, Arts Council England: “I am delighted Right Up Our Street has been awarded extension funding for its Creative People and Places project. The project has already had such a huge impact on participants as Right Up Our Street have taken arts and culture to the heart of communities all over Doncaster, delivering arts and culture in the most unlikely of places. I look forward to seeing what the next three years will bring.”