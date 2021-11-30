Probe into Doncaster crash which left three in hospital continues as road re-opens

White Rose Way was closed for much of yesterday following the collision between two cars shortly after noon.

The drivers of both cars were rushed to hospital while a passenger in one of the vehicles was also injured.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said yesterday afternoon that one of the three people involved in the smash was seriously injured.

White Rose Way has re-opened following a serious road traffic collision yesterday.

The road was shut in both directions for more than six hours while police investigation teams carried out work with fire and ambulance crews in attendance.

It is the latest in a series of serious road collisions in Doncaster in recent weeks, three of which have proved fatal.