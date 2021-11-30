Probe into Doncaster crash which left three in hospital continues as road re-opens
A police probe into a Doncaster horror road crash which left three people in hospital is continuing this morning.
White Rose Way was closed for much of yesterday following the collision between two cars shortly after noon.
The drivers of both cars were rushed to hospital while a passenger in one of the vehicles was also injured.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said yesterday afternoon that one of the three people involved in the smash was seriously injured.
The road was shut in both directions for more than six hours while police investigation teams carried out work with fire and ambulance crews in attendance.
It is the latest in a series of serious road collisions in Doncaster in recent weeks, three of which have proved fatal.
David Kerry, 42, died in a road traffic collision on Balby Road on November 11, mum of two Sarah Sands died on Barnsley Road on November 13 and Darren Blakeley was killed on Fordstead Lane on November 19.