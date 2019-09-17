Probe into death of man found in South Yorkshire woods continues
A police probe into the death of a man in South Yorkshire woodland is continuing.
By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 17th September 2019, 11:11 am
Updated 4 minutes ago
The body of a man in his 70s was found in Kings Wood, off Great North Road, near Bawtry, at 8.52pm on Wednesday, September 4.
The woodland was sealed off and under police guard while enquiries were carried out.
At the time, South Yorkshire Police said the death was ‘unexplained’ and today the force said ‘investigations are continuing’.