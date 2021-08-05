Primark tight-lipped on rumours it will move into Doncaster's old Debenhams store

There have been growing rumours that the cut-price fashion retailer could be set to take over the shopping centre’s flagship store after its closure earlier this year.

The chain currently has a large store over a number of floors in Doncaster’s Market Place.

But the firm has refused to be drawn on the suggestions it is set to make the move across town.

Primark is rumoured to be considering a move into the old Debenhams store in the Frenchgate Centre.

A Primark spokesman said: “We continually review opportunities for expansion of the Primark business however, as you'd expect, we don't comment on speculation about where or when we might open our next stores.”

Debenhams closed its Doncaster store on May 12.

After suffering financial difficulties, the firm entered administration twice and in November 2020 announced its liquidation.