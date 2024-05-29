Previously condemned Doncaster restaurant is given a one food hygiene rating following a new inspection
Back in November, Otto’s Wine Bar and Kitchen in Sprotbrough was shut down by Doncaster Council health chiefs after inspectors found evidence of a ‘large and active’ rat infestation at the premises.
The health officials returned to the restaurant on April 23 this year and rated it a one which means major improvements are still needed.
Inspectors also visited two other establishments and handed out the following:
• Rated 4: The Upper Crust at 12 Chequer Road, Hyde Park, Doncaster; rated on April 23
• Rated 1: Tea Wi Two at The Old School Shop, Alexandra Road, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on April 23
Of Doncaster's 502 similar establishments with ratings, 360 (72 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.
