Previously condemned Doncaster restaurant is given a one food hygiene rating following a new inspection

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A previously condemned Doncaster restaurant has been given a one food hygiene rating following a new inspection.

Back in November, Otto’s Wine Bar and Kitchen in Sprotbrough was shut down by Doncaster Council health chiefs after inspectors found evidence of a ‘large and active’ rat infestation at the premises.

The health officials returned to the restaurant on April 23 this year and rated it a one which means major improvements are still needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspectors also visited two other establishments and handed out the following:

Otto’s Wine Bar and Kitchen in Sprotbrough.

• Rated 4: The Upper Crust at 12 Chequer Road, Hyde Park, Doncaster; rated on April 23

• Rated 1: Tea Wi Two at The Old School Shop, Alexandra Road, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on April 23