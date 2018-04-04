President’s year of fundraising boosts hospice

Lindsey Lodge Hospice has been given a £3,060 boost thanks to a year of fundraising by a big-hearted local golfer.

Eric McCLellan organised a number of charity events and raffles with wife Glennis during his12 month term as President of Ashby Decoy Golf Club, including a golf tournament and an evening cabaret.

Eric said: “Lindsey Lodge Hospice is an important local charity which touches the lives of many people.

“I chose to support it when I was Captain of Ashby Decoy in 2010, and wanted to continue to support it in my role as President of the club.”

He added: “Thank you to everyone who helped me raise such a fantastic amount of money for Lindsey Lodge – and sorry to all of those who had to pay a fine because they didn’t pass my drive in two shots – it all went to a very good cause!”

Eric visited the Burringham Road Hospice to hand over his cheque to Lindsey Lodge Chief Executive Karen Griffiths and Fundraiser Anne Millett.

Karen Griffiths said: “I’d like to pay tribute to Eric and Glennis for their generous support.

“Ashby Decoy are great neighbours and continue to think of us as they take opportunities to fundraise, we remain extremely grateful for their continued support.

“Their donation and others like it mean that we’ve been able to complete the second phase of the modernisation of our inpatient accommodation, which includes a significant re-design of the layout, covering access to the bathrooms, as well as some building work to enhance privacy.

“We look forward to Eric and Glennis coming back to Lindsey Lodge to see the rooms now the work is complete.”

For more information about Lindsey Lodge Hospice, please visit: www.lindseylodgehospice.org.uk