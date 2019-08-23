Premier Inn issues statement after closure of South Yorkshire hotel following discovery of body
A Doncaster hotel has re-opened after it was forced to close following the discovery of a body earlier today.
The Premier Inn at Lakeside was evacuated and closed earlier after the body of a 50-year-old man was found inside the hotel.
Despite the huge police presence at the hotel earlier, South Yorkshire Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious.
The force said the response was due to the circumstances in which the man’s body was found.
Firefighters and specialists at dealing with hazardous substances were deployed to the hotel, which was cordoned off.
In a statement, Premier Inn said: “I can confirm an emergency incident resulted in a partial closure of the hotel this morning.
“Guests were asked to leave their bedrooms while the emergency services attended site and team members were on-hand to provide them with free refreshments and help make them comfortable in our restaurant.
“As this is a police incident we wouldn’t be able to comment other than to say we will of course assist them with their enquiries as needed. “Guests are now able to return to their rooms and we thank them for their patience and understanding.”