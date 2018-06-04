Praise for WWI remembrance book to honour Isle soldiers

An Isle MP has praised a World War One memorial book project that commemorates every fallen soldier from the area.

Isle MP, Andrew Percy, recently joined councillors Julie Reed and John Briggs to see the Crowle and Ealand Heritage Society’s World War One Memorial Book in Crowle.

Each page of the leather-bound velum memorial book commemorates a soldier from Crowle who died during World War One – with every fallen soldier in the area being recognised.

Following the visit MP Andrew Percy said: “I want to pay tribute to the Heritage Society and to Isle historian, Bob Fish, for this incredible project.

“Their commitment and dedication means that all those who served and fell in World War One from Crowle are memorialised in full, for ever more.

“The project was the idea of the Crowle and Ealand Heritage Society and dedicates a page to every one of the men of Crowle who died in the Great War.

“From these pages we learn not just about the service history of those who died for our country, but also a little something about their upbringing and family life in Crowle.

“My office helped to secure some of the funding for the project and special thanks has to go to Councillor Julie Reed who wrote the funding bid on my behalf in her role as my Community Support Officer.

“We are delighted to have played a very small part in this truly special project”

The book will describe their lives before the war and all to the actions they were involved in.

The book will be presented to the town of Crowle during the weekend of Remembrance Sunday in hope that it will be able to go on permanent display in the church.

The society will also be holding an exhibition during Remembrance Sunday weekend of memorabilia and documents relating to Crowle and its soldiers during World War One.

The Society is also intending to get a short print run of copies of the book.

The society that promotes the history and heritage of Crowle and Ealand meet in Crowle Community Hub on the second Thursday of the month at 7:30pm.

For more details on the book and the society contact Angus Townley angus@townley.com.