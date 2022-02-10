Power cut plunges dozens of homes in Doncaster into darkness tonight
Homes and businesses in a part of Doncaster have been plunged into darkness tonight following a major power cut.
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 8:27 pm
Updated
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 8:28 pm
Properties in parts of Wheatley have lost power with teams from Northern Powergrid working to restore supplies.
A spokesman for the company said: “We are working hard to restore power but we are unable to provide an accurate restoration time.”
Customers are urged to contact Northern Powergrid with any concerns.
The power cut follows a recent outage where homes in Sprotbrough were left with electricity.