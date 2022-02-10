Properties in parts of Wheatley have lost power with teams from Northern Powergrid working to restore supplies.

A spokesman for the company said: “We are working hard to restore power but we are unable to provide an accurate restoration time.”

Customers are urged to contact Northern Powergrid with any concerns.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Powergrid have been working to restore power.