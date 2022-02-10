Power cut plunges dozens of homes in Doncaster into darkness tonight

Homes and businesses in a part of Doncaster have been plunged into darkness tonight following a major power cut.

By Darren Burke
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 8:27 pm
Updated Thursday, 10th February 2022, 8:28 pm

Properties in parts of Wheatley have lost power with teams from Northern Powergrid working to restore supplies.

A spokesman for the company said: “We are working hard to restore power but we are unable to provide an accurate restoration time.”

Customers are urged to contact Northern Powergrid with any concerns.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Northern Powergrid have been working to restore power.

The power cut follows a recent outage where homes in Sprotbrough were left with electricity.

DoncasterNorthern PowergridPropertiesCustomers