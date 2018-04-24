Power cut hits 60 South Yorkshire homes

A power cut has hit 60 homes in South Yorkshire this morning.

The worst affected area is Central Avenue, Swinton, where 40 properties have suffered an outage.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Arctic Monkeys announce UK and Ireland tour including Sheffield dates

There are also 10 homes in Barrowfield Lane, Wentworth, and another 10 in Carrington Avenue, Barnsley, affected.

Staff from the Northern Powergrid are on site attempting to fix the problem.

A spokesperson for the firm said: "Our team are working hard to restore your power as quickly as possible."

READ MORE: Fans' anger over price of Sheffield band Arctic Monkeys gig tickets