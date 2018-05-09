Power cut hits 60 Doncaster homes

A power cut has hit 60 Doncaster homes today.

Properties are affected in St Paul's Parade, Cusworth.

The problem was first reported at 5am this morning and it is not expected to be back on until about 2pm.

Staff from the Northern Powergrid are on site attempting to fix the outage.