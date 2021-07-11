Power cut hits 1400 Doncaster homes just hours before Euro 2020 final

Worried England fans are hoping a power cut affecting about 1,400 properties in Doncaster can be fixed before the big match starts

Northern Powergrid said engineers are currently working to restore power.

The postcodes affected include DN1,DN3,DN5.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1,400 properties have been affected

A message posted by the firm this afternoon after the power cut was reported at 1.05pm said: “Hi we are Northern Powergrid. We have just been made aware of an unplanned powercut in your area and are working to restore your power ASAP.

“With this type of power cut we normally restore power to 90 per cent of customers within 90 minutes. We estimate to restore your power by approximately 2.45 pm