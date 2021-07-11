Power cut hits 1400 Doncaster homes just hours before Euro 2020 final
Northern Powergrid has pledged to fix a power cut affecting more than 1,000 homes in Doncaster today.
Worried England fans are hoping a power cut affecting about 1,400 properties in Doncaster can be fixed before the big match starts
Northern Powergrid said engineers are currently working to restore power.
The postcodes affected include DN1,DN3,DN5.
A message posted by the firm this afternoon after the power cut was reported at 1.05pm said: “Hi we are Northern Powergrid. We have just been made aware of an unplanned powercut in your area and are working to restore your power ASAP.
“With this type of power cut we normally restore power to 90 per cent of customers within 90 minutes. We estimate to restore your power by approximately 2.45 pm
“The power cut affecting your property has been caused by an unexpected problem with the electricity cable that serves your area. Our team are working hard to restore your power as quickly as possible.