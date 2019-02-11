Motorists in Doncaster have been warned to drive with caution after a power cut blacked out traffic lights on a number of the town’s busiest roads.

Areas around The Dome, Lakeside, White Rose Way, Bawtry Road have all been affected by the cut, the Free Press understands.

A number of roads have been affected by the power cut.

A Doncaster Council spokesman said: “Our traffic signal engineers have checked the sites and have confirmed that a power outage is the source of the problem.

“Some have been reinstated already and the others should be sorted this afternoon.”

Drivers need to exercise caution when negotiating these junctions.”