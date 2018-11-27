Post-Brexit growth plan for North Lincolnshire

A post-Brexit Economic Growth Plan for North Lincolnshire has been launched at a special event in London.

The event saw 50 local businesses in attendance to support the vision for growing North Lincolnshire’s economy.

Local MPs and Government Ministers have also been invited to support and endorse an ambitious plan for business growth and jobs.

Currently over 100 local businesses have thrown their support behind the plan which sets out ten ideas for growth in the area.

Councillor Rob Waltham, Leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said:“We’re ambitious about the future of North Lincolnshire, and we recognise that by working with our businesses and the Government we can become a major contributor to the UK economy. We want more growth and higher paid jobs in our area and by developing our key sectors and improving the infrastructure we can continue to deliver for our residents.”