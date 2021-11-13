Pornhub launches investigation into 'casting car' after woman driver's ordeal in Doncaster

X-rated website Pornhub says it is looking into the incident in Armthorpe in which a terrified female motorist says a silver Audi TT blocked her vehicle and then followed her for a number of miles, dazzling her with its headlights.

The firm has said the car has ‘absolutely nothing to do with Pornhub’ and says the company, whose website is home to four million explicit sex videos ‘does not have casting cars.’

Stickers boasting the wording ‘Pornhub casting car’ and sporting the firm’s black and yellow logo are easily available to buy online, but are not authorised by the porn website.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pornhub says it is investigating the incident in Doncaster.

A spokesman said: “The vehicle does not belong to Pornhub, and has absolutely nothing to do with Pornhub.

"Pornhub does not have casting cars, and we are investigating who may be behind this.”

The woman says she was on her way to work and was driving through Armthorpe at 1am when the incident happened.

She posted: “Just to make others aware I was on my way to work and a Silver Audi TT with a Pornhub sticker on the back window attempted to block the road and wouldn’t allow me to pass when he kept stopping in the middle of the road.

"He did this all the way from Tesco Express all the way to the long road up to Sainsburys.

"Eventually stopped - I managed to pass and was then flashing his lights continuously. It really shook me up as it was so early and there was no one around.

"Just to make other girls aware who may be walking the streets on driving in the early hours.”

“It was worrying that he had a sticker that said Pornhub casting car. All very weird. It’s really shaken me up im dreading driving to work that way now.”

Others said that a car with a similar sticker has been spotted in Rossington.