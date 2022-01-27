Plane & Armstrong Butchers will close in the Market Hall on Saturday – but the firm’s owners are set to continue in separate ventures.

The firm was established in 1959 and has supplied meat across northern England to thousands of customers.

Announcing the news via social media, a spokesman said: “We would like to thank all our wonderful customers for shopping with us over the years.

Plane and Armstrong will close in the Market Hall on Saturday.

"However the owners will continue in separate ventures.

"Our other business Angus Butchers - which is also located in the market - will continue to provide the same high quality and service and we hope you will continue to support Doncaster Market there.

"You will be able to find Armstrongs Butchers at Walkers Nursery.