Popular Doncaster town centre cafe closes down after 22 years

A popular Doncaster town centre cafe has closed down after 22 years - but there are hints it may re-open in a new guise.

The Four Seasons family restaurant in Printing Office Street served its last meal on Saturday and has closed its doors after more than two decades in business.

Announcing the closure, a post on the cafe's Facebook page said: "Well...That’s All Folks!

"It’s the end of another era as today we close our doors for the final time at 4pm.

"Thank you everyone for your custom over the last 22 years (35 years if you were a TJ’s customer too)

Watch this space."

Customers reacted with upset to the closure with one, Dean Powell, writing: "Sorry to see you go, been coming in since childhood."

Arleen Kennedy wrote: "Oh no, my fave place. Been coming in since I can remember and even bring my own child now."

John Appleton posted: "That's a shame. Bye to the best cafe in town. Will be missing your meat pie."

But in response, owner Beverley Georgiou has suggested the business will return in a new guise. She added: "Watch this space! while Lindsey Connor posted: "End of an era, start of a new beginning."

Pat Barbour wrote: "Excited to see what’s next" and John Taylor added: "Looking forward to seeing new cafe."

Prior to becoming Four Seasons, the cafe was known as TJ's and has been a popular meeting place for generations of Doncastrians.