Popular Doncaster swimming pool to re-open after closure due to "unforeseen circumstances"

By Darren Burke
Published 27th Jun 2024, 10:45 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2024, 11:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A popular Doncaster swimming pool is to re-open to swimmers today after being forced to close due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

The main pool at Armthorpe Leisure Centre was shut yesterday with bosses telling swimmers:

“Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, it has been necessary to close the main pool at Armthorpe Leisure Centre.

"‌The small pool is unaffected and remains open.

Armthorpe pool was closed due to "unforeseen circumstances."Armthorpe pool was closed due to "unforeseen circumstances."
Armthorpe pool was closed due to "unforeseen circumstances."

‌”We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bosses say the pool in Mere Lane will be open again from the noon session today.

A spokesperson for Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust which manages Armthorpe Leisure Centre, said: “We had to close the main swimming pool at Armthorpe Leisure Centre yesterday (Weds 26 June) afternoon due to a faecal incident.

"For health and safety reasons there are strict protocols we have to follow but we expect the pool to reopen by 12noon today (Thurs 27 June) and all sessions will then resume as usual.”

Related topics:Doncaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.