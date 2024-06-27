Popular Doncaster swimming pool to re-open after closure due to "unforeseen circumstances"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Doncaster swimming pool is to re-open to swimmers today after being forced to close due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

The main pool at Armthorpe Leisure Centre was shut yesterday with bosses telling swimmers:

“Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, it has been necessary to close the main pool at Armthorpe Leisure Centre.

"‌The small pool is unaffected and remains open.

‌”We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Bosses say the pool in Mere Lane will be open again from the noon session today.

A spokesperson for Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust which manages Armthorpe Leisure Centre, said: “We had to close the main swimming pool at Armthorpe Leisure Centre yesterday (Weds 26 June) afternoon due to a faecal incident.