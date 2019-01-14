Popular Doncaster supermarket petrol station ‘temporarily’ closed

A popular Doncaster supermarket petrol station has been ‘temporarily’ closed to motorists.

The filling station at the Edenthorpe branch of Sainsburys has been closed to drivers and customers while an upgrade takes place.

A spokesman for the supermarket giant said: “We can confirm our Edenthorpe Petrol Filling Station is temporarily closed for refurbishment work.

READ MORE: Sainsburys laughs off ‘petrel’ station spelling blunder at Doncaster supermarket

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may cause and working reopen as soon as possible.”

It is not clear how long the filling station just off Thorne Road will be closed for.

Local motorists have said that the station’s closure has had a knock-on effect at the nearby Tesco store in Edenthorpe with queues developing at the pumps.

READ MORE: Doncaster filling station ridiculed after ‘petrel’ spelling blunder

In 2016, the petrol station went viral after a sign pointing drivers towards fuel was spelled ‘petrel’ – a type of seabird.

The supermarket laughed off the blunder and said it was correcting the ‘misteke.’

READ MORE: Fined shopper’s parking anger