Popular Doncaster retail store cafe given one star food hygiene rating
A cafe inside a popular Doncaster retail store has been ordered to make major improvements after being given a one star food hygiene rating.
The family cafe inside The Range home, garden and leisure store off York Road was given the rating in a recent Food Standards Agency inspection.
The report said that improvements were needed in areas such as cleanliness and food safety.
The inspection, carried out by Doncaster Council for the FSA on September 6, said that major improvement was needed in the following areas:
It criticised management of food safety and said that a system or checks needed to be in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat as well as evidence that staff know about food safety and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.
It added that cleanliness and condition of facilities and building also needed improvement but found that hygienic food handling, which includes cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage, was generally satisfactory.
The retailer, which was found in Plymouth in 1989, has 160 stores across the UK and sells home, garden and leisure products.