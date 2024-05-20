Popular Doncaster restaurant forced to close after staff member dies in tragedy
Emergency services were called to Ali’s Lounge in Norton at the weekend after a member of staff fell ill on the premises.
In a brief statement shared on social media, a spokesman said: “It is with great sadness to inform everyone, Mo who was the front of house, has sadly passed away last night.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, we will be closed until further notice.”
Customers reacted with shock at the news.
Another said: “How heartbreaking, such a loss. A warm gentle soul always. Rest in eternal paradise - thoughts are with you all and his family and friends.”
Another posted: “So sorry to hear this sad news. In the short time he has been the village his warmth and friendliness made you feel he had known you for years. Condolences to all his family and colleagues.”
