Popular Doncaster restaurant forced to close after staff member dies in tragedy

By Darren Burke
Published 20th May 2024, 12:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Bosses at a popular Doncaster restaurant have said the venue will be closed until further notice after the death of a member of staff.

Emergency services were called to Ali’s Lounge in Norton at the weekend after a member of staff fell ill on the premises.

In a brief statement shared on social media, a spokesman said: “It is with great sadness to inform everyone, Mo who was the front of house, has sadly passed away last night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, we will be closed until further notice.”

Ali's Lounge opened in the former premises of The School Boy inn in High Street, Norton last year.Ali's Lounge opened in the former premises of The School Boy inn in High Street, Norton last year.
Ali's Lounge opened in the former premises of The School Boy inn in High Street, Norton last year.

Customers reacted with shock at the news.

Another said: “How heartbreaking, such a loss. A warm gentle soul always. Rest in eternal paradise - thoughts are with you all and his family and friends.”

Another posted: “So sorry to hear this sad news. In the short time he has been the village his warmth and friendliness made you feel he had known you for years. Condolences to all his family and colleagues.”

Related topics:DoncasterEmergency servicesNorton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.