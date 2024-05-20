Popular Doncaster restaurant forced to close after staff member dies in tragedy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bosses at a popular Doncaster restaurant have said the venue will be closed until further notice after the death of a member of staff.

Emergency services were called to Ali’s Lounge in Norton at the weekend after a member of staff fell ill on the premises.

In a brief statement shared on social media, a spokesman said: “It is with great sadness to inform everyone, Mo who was the front of house, has sadly passed away last night.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, we will be closed until further notice.”

Ali's Lounge opened in the former premises of The School Boy inn in High Street, Norton last year.

Customers reacted with shock at the news.

Another said: “How heartbreaking, such a loss. A warm gentle soul always. Rest in eternal paradise - thoughts are with you all and his family and friends.”