Popular Doncaster pub faces uncertain future after being ‘condemned’ as ‘unsafe’

The future of a historic and popular Doncaster town centre pub is uncertain this morning after it was condemned as unsafe.

The Olde Castle in the Market Place announced the news on its Facebook page last night – to shock from customers.

The Olde Castle in Doncaster Market Place

In the post, Ste McGuire, who has been running the pub, wrote: “Unfortunately our time at the Olde Castle has ended.

“The fire brigade condemned large parts of this old building as it was deemed unsafe as well as needing a new roof and other issues.

“This meant that the huge rent without the use of the hotel just wasn’t viable.”

Olde Castle Hotel -Peter Tuffrey

The multi-room pub in Doncaster’s Market Place has recently enjoying a boom with customers flocking to the pub to sample its £8 cooked breakfast with all the ingredients sourced from Doncaster Market.

He added: “We are looking at two other pubs in Fishlake and near Woodlands that will be more suited to our food.

“We hope to be in another pub within a fortnight. Thanks for all the support.”

Trust Inns, which owns the pub, has advertised the Olde Castle to let on its website.

It describes the pub as a ‘busy bar with popular entertainment programme’ and said the venue offered an ‘opportunity to develop food utilising the equipped catering kitchen.’

There has been a pub on the site from the 1780s and The Little Red Lion, which stood in the Market Place. was completely rebuilt in 1928 and became The Olde Castle.

Customers reacted with shock to the news.

Daniel Wilkinson said: “Onwards and upwards. People will follow that food anywhere.”

Claire Wood wrote: “Awwww what a shame. But looking forward to the new venue.”

Dawn Head added: “I hope all works out for you but so sad you’re leaving.”

Joe Coolledge wrote: “Sorry to hear about this - I know how much you both put into the place.... all the best for the future.”

Neil Taylor wrote: “Such a shame as you’d absolutely nailed breakfast. Look forward to taking a drive out to Fishlake in the future.”

We have contacted South Yorkshire Fire Service and Trust Inns for comment.