Sofa and home furnishings store ScS has closed its store on the Centurion Retail Park at Doncaster.

But the firm has said that it will be opening a new store in the town on Boxing Day.

Bosses have not said at this stage where the new outlet will be.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ScS has closed its store in Doncaster.

A spokesman for the firm, whose name stands for Sofa Carpet Specialist, said: “We can confirm that we have vacated our previous store at Centurion Retail Park but are delighted to confirm that we are relocating to an improved unit in a different retail park in Doncaster.

"This new store will open on Boxing Day.

"ScS has enjoyed a long and successful trading history in Doncaster and we remain committed to serving existing and future customers in this key area.”