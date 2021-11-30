Popular Doncaster furniture store announces closure – but it’s coming back
A popular Doncaster furniture store has shut down – but it is set to come back in a new location.
Sofa and home furnishings store ScS has closed its store on the Centurion Retail Park at Doncaster.
But the firm has said that it will be opening a new store in the town on Boxing Day.
Bosses have not said at this stage where the new outlet will be.
A spokesman for the firm, whose name stands for Sofa Carpet Specialist, said: “We can confirm that we have vacated our previous store at Centurion Retail Park but are delighted to confirm that we are relocating to an improved unit in a different retail park in Doncaster.
"This new store will open on Boxing Day.
"ScS has enjoyed a long and successful trading history in Doncaster and we remain committed to serving existing and future customers in this key area.”
The firm was established in Sunderland in 1894.