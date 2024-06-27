Popular Chinese restaurant given a two food hygiene rating meaning some improvement is necessary
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 2: China Rose at 16 South Parade, Bawtry; rated on May 22
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: Ship Inn Bawtry at 1 Gainsborough Road, Bawtry; rated on May 22
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Fortune Cookie at 152 Marshland Road, Moorends; rated on May 22
*The ratings are as follows:
0 – urgent improvement required.
1 – major improvement necessary.
2 – some improvement necessary.
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.
4 – hygiene standards are good.
5 – hygiene standards are very good.
