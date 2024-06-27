Popular Chinese restaurant given a two food hygiene rating meaning some improvement is necessary

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 27th Jun 2024, 12:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 2: China Rose at 16 South Parade, Bawtry; rated on May 22

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Popular Chinese restaurant given a two food hygiene rating meaning some improvement is necessary.Popular Chinese restaurant given a two food hygiene rating meaning some improvement is necessary.
Popular Chinese restaurant given a two food hygiene rating meaning some improvement is necessary.

• Rated 4: Ship Inn Bawtry at 1 Gainsborough Road, Bawtry; rated on May 22

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 4: Fortune Cookie at 152 Marshland Road, Moorends; rated on May 22

*The ratings are as follows:

0 – urgent improvement required.

1 – major improvement necessary.

2 – some improvement necessary.

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

4 – hygiene standards are good.

5 – hygiene standards are very good.

Related topics:Food Standards AgencyDoncaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.