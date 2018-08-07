Pop star Ellie Goulding set to marry into Doncaster aristocratic family

Pop star Ellie Goulding is set to marry into an aristiocratic family with Doncaster connections after revealing her engagement earlier today.

The chart star revealed this morning that she is getting engaged to boyfriend Caspar Jopling after dating the art dealer for 18 months.

An announcement in today's Times said: "Mr C.W.F. Jopling and Miss E.J. Goulding.

"The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Hertfordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands."

Mrs Warde-Aldam, whose family own Frickley Hall between Hooton Pagnell and Frickley, has two children with the Hon. Nicholas Jopling who she married in 1987 - Charlotte born in 1990 and Caspar,, born in 1992.

She married Charles Andrew Warde-Aldam in 1997.

Jayne Warde-Aldam, whose son Caspar is set to marry Ellie Goulding.

The couple live at Frickey Hall in the village which was built in 1760.

The Grade II listed house is the location of the Frickey Horse Trials and the landowning family are part of the UK peerage.

Only last month the chart singer, 31, revealed she had found happiness with art dealer Caspar.

She said: “I am very happy but I do realise you need some darkness to draw on to create the best music.

The Warde-Aldam family live at Frickley Hall.

"But don’t worry — I’ve got plenty of darkness to draw on. There is enough going on in the world at the moment to get anyone down.”

She has previously dated the Beckhams' bodyguard Bobby Rich an she also went out with Prince Harry.

Her hits include Love Me Like You Do, Burn and How Long Will I Love You.