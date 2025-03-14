"You've lost my vote," Doncaster business boss tells mayor in 'name and shame' post

An angry Doncaster business owner has told mayor Ros Jones ‘you’ve lost my vote’ as they ‘named and shamed’ councillors and politicians they say tried to close the business down.

Laurie Murray, owner of the city’s Halloween scare attraction Doncaster Fear Factory, hit out following a planning row which they say nearly ended the firm, telling people: “Vote for those who back local businesses, events, and the betterment of our city – not just party lines or empty promises.”

The attraction, which is based at Thornhurst Manor, Owston, terrifies visitors of all ages with a series of live action games and adventures featuring a string of blood-curdling attractions and a string of live actors.

It’s future was put under threat late last year following a planning row with City of Doncaster Council.

The issue was eventually resolved, but Laurie shared photos and details of councillors and politicians who backed the fight – and those who didn’t.

Laurie wrote: “With the local councillor and mayor elections approaching, I know many of us feel disconnected from politics.

"But if you’re unsure who to vote for based on manifestos, I urge you to consider who has truly worked for Doncaster and our local communities.

“I want to highlight some councillors who have been active in supporting our city and my family business, ensuring local businesses and community events thrive.

“However, there are also those who, instead of supporting growth, have actively worked against us and have backed efforts to close our business down simply because they didn’t like our events.

“As for Ros Jones, someone I once trusted, her lack of response and support has unfortunately lost my vote.

“When you head to the polls, think about the people who genuinely support Doncaster and want to see our community flourish.

"Vote for those who back local businesses, events, and the betterment of our city—not just party lines or empty promises.”

Laurie said those who had supported the firm included Conservative councillors Jane Cox, Gary Stapleton, Thomas Noon, Steve Cox and former Don Valley Conservative MP and mayoral candidate Nick Fletcher.

Labour’s Emma Rawlings-Muddiman and Susan Durant were also praised for their support.

But Iris Beech, Charlie Hogarth, Austen White all (Labour) along with mayor Jones were listed as “local councillors who tried to close our business down.”

Earlier this year, the firm announced its return in a creepy video, with a sinister voice heard saying: “They tried to silence the screams, but fear rises again.”

A later Facebook post added: “You thought you’d seen the last of us… but you’ve seen NOTHING yet.

“Doncaster Fear Factory is BACK for 2025 – stronger and more terrifying than ever before. New nightmares await, new horrors lurk in the shadows… and this year, there’s no escaping the fear.

“It cannot be silenced.”

Last October, Laurie said the park’s future was under threat and said: “I’m sure many of you will not know me but I started Doncaster Fear Factory when I was just 18 years old, right in my back garden in Skellow.

"Over the years, thanks to the incredible support from Doncaster and the surrounding communities, it has grown into something truly special.

"Doncaster Council and external consultants are hesitant to grant us permanent planning permission at Thornhurst, which could affect our future.

“It would be heartbreaking for this to be our final year, as we’ve welcomed thousands of visitors, boosted local tourism, and brought money into the area for the past seven years—without a single complaint.”